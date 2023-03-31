Banks stuffed underwater bonds in a sock drawer

When a bank makes a loan, accountants assign it one of two labels. “Held to maturity” loans don’t have to be valued daily, since the bank isn’t planning to sell them. But “available for sale” loans do, and their gains and losses have to be disclosed.

American banks sold or reclassified almost $700 billion worth of securities last year, avoiding billions of dollars of paper losses.

SVB shifted $8.8 billion, or about a third of its available-for-sale portfolio, into held-to-maturity status last year, filings show. PNC Bank reclassified $82.7 billion in mostly Treasury bonds and mortgage bonds, which saved it from having to recognize $5 billion in paper losses.