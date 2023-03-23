The black swan behind banks’ dive

Economists and policymakers will spend years dissecting what happened in the banking system over the past two weeks. But the black swan at the heart of it was a bad bet on human psychology.

Uninsured depositors in the U.S. didn’t behave the way they usually do in crises.

Current rules, even for the largest lenders, assume that only 3% of insured retail deposits, and between 5% and 10% of uninsured retail deposits, depending on what penalties apply, would be pulled out of a bank in times of stress.

Those numbers are somewhat higher for corporate deposits like those at Silicon Valley Bank. But none of the guardrails assume near total withdrawals of deposits, and certainly not at the speed with which they have whooshed out of America’s regional banks. (Regulators usually calculate liquidity on a 30-day basis.)

“Uninsured deposits are not what we thought they were, plain and simple,” said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chair of bank supervision from 2017 to 2021. “If we had known, with 50 years of supervisory experience, how flighty they would turn out to be, we’d have done things differently.”

As many as 190 banks are in danger of an SVB-like run, due to a combination of unrealized losses on their investments and a high percentage of deposits that exceed the $250,000 insurance cap, according to a new study from researchers at Columbia, Stanford, Northwestern, and USC.

The paper doesn’t name at-risk banks, but here’s how some of the big regional lenders stack up on those metrics, which you can think of as the spark and the tinder that can ignite panic. Being forced to recognize previously glossed-over losses spooks depositors, especially those whose savings are uninsured, leading to a classic bank run.

The question now, Quarles said, is whether the speed at which SVB unraveled was unique, given its overreliance on a single kind of customer, startups and venture firms, who all panicked at once. That problem might be fixed by imposing limits on how much exposure banks can have to any one population.

Or “should we expect this going in a world where you can have a perfect flow of imperfect information?” he said.