Trump's indictment boosts sales of his NFT collection

Former President Donald Trump's NFT collection — released in December to bipartisan ridicule — saw a bump in sales and interest after he was criminally indicted in New York on Thursday.

Around midday Friday, the "Trump Digital Trading Cards" collection — which depict him as Superman, a soldier, a wrestler, a football player, and other personas — saw a 21% jump in its floor price over the last 24 hours, according to NFT Price Floor, which tracks sales for the crypto tokens.

Floor price measures the cost of the least expensive listed NFT in the collection on the secondary market. Currently, that's equivalent to about $1,000 for the Trump collection.

Secondary sales activity for the Trump NFTs was also up 450% in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam. It reported over 180 transactions in 24 hours, totaling over $186,000 in sales.