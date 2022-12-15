Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" was an NFT line, and the money won't go to his campaign

After anticipating more significant news from Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT," some prominent right-wing voices criticized the NFT news that followed.

Former Republican Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck said that "teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now. These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off."

And Ben Shapiro, the right-wing podcast host and commentator, mocked the announcement.

The low quality of the edited photos was also widely panned.

And the White House played off of Trump's news, with President Biden tweeting that he's "had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too," followed by a list of recent policy and political victories.