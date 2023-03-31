Andrew Tate to leave jail for house arrest

Tate and the others were detained in December after authorities said six women came forward alleging they had were coerced into visiting Romania under the guise of a relationship, only for the suspects to sexually and emotionally abuse them into performing exploitive videos.

Tate has been under investigation for human trafficking since at least April last year when Romanian authorities first raided his home and detained him for questioning, only to release him hours later.

The former kickboxer has been previously banned from various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for his misogynistic, anti-gay, and violent comments, including telling his followers how to hit women, blaming sexual assault survivors for their abuse, and saying that women "belong at home."

The two brothers moved to Romania to start a men's retreat which they said would help clients embrace and boost their masculinity.