Andrew Tate to leave jail for house arrest

The News
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has won an appeal to be placed under house arrest instead of jail, an official from Romania's organized crime investigation unit told Semafor. He will be under house arrest until at least April 29.
The news comes just days after Tate lost an appeal to be released from detention on bail. He has been under police custody since December pending an investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape.
Know More
Three other individuals related to the probe, including Tate's brother, Tristian, and two Romanian women, will also be released from jail later tonight and placed under house arrest, Ramona Bolla of Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) told Semafor.
All four have yet to be formally charged with any crimes. Romanian law stipulates that individuals can be detained on suspicion of having committed a crime for no more than 180 days, meaning investigators have until June 29 to charge Tate.
Tate's detention has been extended three times, and he has lost an appeal challenging the extensions each time.
Step Back
Tate and the others were detained in December after authorities said six women came forward alleging they had were coerced into visiting Romania under the guise of a relationship, only for the suspects to sexually and emotionally abuse them into performing exploitive videos.
Tate has been under investigation for human trafficking since at least April last year when Romanian authorities first raided his home and detained him for questioning, only to release him hours later.
The former kickboxer has been previously banned from various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for his misogynistic, anti-gay, and violent comments, including telling his followers how to hit women, blaming sexual assault survivors for their abuse, and saying that women "belong at home."
The two brothers moved to Romania to start a men's retreat which they said would help clients embrace and boost their masculinity.