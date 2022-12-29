Andrew Tate detained in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and rape

Andrew Tate, a British American misogynistic influencer, and his brother Tristan have been detained by authorities in Romania as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group.

A press release from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism on Thursday did not name Tate or other suspects, but said that two British citizens and two Romanians suspected of being part of a human trafficking operation have been detained for questioning for 24 hours.

The brothers' lawyers confirmed to Reuters that they had been detained.

The suspects allegedly used a "loverboy method" to lure victims into relationships and then sexually and mentally abused them to perform in exploitative videos, authorities said.

Tate's detainment comes a day after he went viral for engaging in a Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate posted a video responding to Thunberg that appeared to show him with a pizza from a Romanian restaurant.

