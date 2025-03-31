Events Newsletters
Audacy rolls out new podcast advertising tools

Max Tani
Mar 30, 2025, 11:10pm EDT
media
Audacy
Title icon

The News

Audacy is tapping Leah Reis-Dennis, its current VP of podcasting, to be its new head of podcasting, and expanding its advertising offerings for podcasters and emerging creators, Semafor has learned.

On Tuesday, the podcast and radio company plans to announce Audacy Creator Lab, a new suite of tools aimed at helping new podcasters generate more ad revenue by allowing some host-read sponsorships and dynamically inserted pre-recorded ads.

It’s the latest company-wide ad change to emerge out of Audacy’s 2021 acquisition of Podcorn, a podcast ad marketplace, and comes amid a broader executive shakeup at the radio and podcast company following its bankruptcy and restructuring last year. In last week’s newsletter, Semafor first reported that chief digital officer JD Crowley was leaving Audacy, and that the company was appointing Kelli Turner to be CEO permanently.

