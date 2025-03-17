Top Audacy exec departs

Audacy’s chief digital officer is leaving the company, the latest in a series of top-level departures from the radio and podcast giant. In a memo to staff shared with Semafor, JD Crowley said he’s “incredibly proud of the strong and growing businesses we’ve built” over his eight years at the company, which includes what used to be CBS Radio.

Crowley’s departure, which he had signaled to people inside the company for months, comes at a critical time for the radio giant. A majority acquisition by Soros Fund Management helped take it out of bankruptcy late last year, but also put it in the crosshairs of the new administration. Carr has already launched an investigation into one of Audacy’s radio stations over its local broadcast content.

Audacy’s interim CEO, Kelli Turner, is expected to take on the role full-time, and people familiar with Crowley’s departure said there could be more changes at the executive level in the coming months. Over the last several weeks, Audacy has reportedly cut hundreds of jobs, largely focused on its radio business but affecting some digital staff. Audacy did not return a request for comment.