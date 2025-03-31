A blogger in Moscow

When I called the blogger Larry C. Johnson last week, I was a bit surprised to hear I was the first journalist to reach out to him since his return from Moscow.

Johnson had been one of three people, two American commentators and a Dubai-based X personality, to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 12, seated around a long table with space for more. Travel had been a “nightmare,” he said: a 15-hour long flight from Dulles to the United Arab Emirates, where he missed his connection, and another 5 to Moscow — a far cry from the easy Aeroflot hops of happier times.

Johnson spent some of the interview warming Lavrov up, including congratulating him on his 75th birthday. “It’s been said that you’re the Metternich of the modern era, but I think that’s wrong. They should say that Metternich was the Lavrov of his era,” he said at one point.

And Lavrov treated them in return to a long rehearsal of Russia’s grievances against the west, and its familiar hardline Ukraine policy: No rush to peace, and no NATO peacekeepers, under any flag, on Ukrainian soil.

Johnson said he left with two other clear takeaways. First, Lavrov’s view is that his country’s relationship with China is “solid,” and that US efforts to divide the countries are futile.

And second, the Americans have “got one choice — to listen to what the Russians are saying.”

Johnson said he’s perplexed by the Trump administration’s view that Russia will be racing to make concessions at peace talks.

“The policy that Putin laid out in June of 2024 hasn’t changed,” Johnson said. “All I’m doing is listening to what they’re saying and recognizing that they’re not bulls***ting — not like some of our American politicians who will say anything, like, ‘We didn’t discuss war plans,’ or that kind of nonsense.”