Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Mar 30, 2023, 9:47pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Trump's family, lawmakers, and others react to Trump indictment

Trump
REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Title icon

The News

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. The charges against him are not know as the indictment is still under seal and is expected to be announced in the upcoming days.

The news prompted strong reactions from Trump's sons, Mike Pence, and Ron DeSantis along with lawmakers and activists. Here are some notable ones.

Title icon

Know More

Donald Trump Jr.

"This is like communist level shit. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, it would make them blush."

Eric Trump

Clark Brewster, Stormy Daniels' attorney

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor who is expected to be Trump's rival for the Republican presidential nomination called the indictment "un-American" and said "Florida will not assist in an extradition request."

Mike Pence

"I think the unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage," Pence told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.

Yusef Salaam of Central Park Exonerated 5

"Karma"

Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.)

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D-Ill.)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Al.)

