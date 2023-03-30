Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, the New York Times first reported on Thursday.

It is the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been criminally indicted.

Trump has been under a grand jury investigation for his alleged role in giving "hush money" to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It is unclear what the charges are against Trump as the indictment is still under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and is expected to be announced in the coming days.

In a statement provided to Semafor, Trump called the indictment a "political persecution," "election Interference at the highest level in history," and a "witch hunt."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," the statement said.

Trump also called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "a disgrace," adding that "this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden."

Bragg confirmed the indictment in a statement saying that his office had reached out to Trump's team to coordinate a surrender pending an official arraignment, details of which will be provided later. One of Trump's lawyers told the Times that he is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday.