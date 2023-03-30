Jair Bolsonaro flew back to Brazil on this Harry Potter-themed plane

Bolsonaro took a commercial flight operated by Gol, a Brazil-based, low-cost carrier.

The airline launched its Harry Potter plane late last year, servicing flights between Brazil and Orlando, where Universal's "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" is located.

The plane's exterior is decorated with images of a dragon, the Hogwarts Express train, and other details from the franchise.

A local Florida TV station described the interior this way:

As passengers enter the aircraft, they'll find the overhead compartments featuring beloved characters from Harry Potter's world including Dumbledore and Hagrid. Your tray tables are decorated with a map of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, two themed areas featured at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Orlando International Airport/Facebook

According to a reporter from the Brazilian newspaper O Globo who was also on the flight with Bolsonaro, the former president sat in seat 1A of the plane, under images of the Hogwarts Express that were plastered on the overhead bin above him.