Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives back in Brazil

Speaking at an airport in Florida before boarding the flight to Brazil, Bolsonaro said he would not lead the right-wing opposition in his country, the BBC reported.

However, many believe he’s still a prominent political figure in his country.

“The leader of the Brazilian right continues to be Bolsonaro,” Tarcisio de Freitas, the governor of Sao Paulo and a close Bolsonaro ally, told the Financial Times. “He has a big influence on social networks, he can mobilize crowds, he has the respect of people [and] an amazing charisma.”

The former president can stand for election again in 2026.