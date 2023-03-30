What you need to know about two landmark climate cases brought against Switzerland and France

For the first time in its history, the European Court of Human Rights heard two cases accusing governments of violating the human rights of their citizens due to inaction on addressing climate change.

The court heard two separate lawsuits on Wednesday: One was brought by a group of Swiss seniors against Switzerland's government, and the other by a French Member of the European Parliament against the government of France.

Here’s what you need to know about the two landmark cases, and the rise of climate lawsuits globally.