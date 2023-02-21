A dozen children are suing Austria for failing to protect them from climate change

A dozen children in Austria are suing their government, alleging that the country's lack of action on climate change is threatening their future.

The 12 children, whose ages range from 5 to 16, are using Austria's expansive children's rights to challenge the 2011 climate protection law which they say is ineffective and inadequate.

The lawsuit alleges that the climate law is "unconstitutional" because it does not reduce greenhouse gas emissions, therefore failing to protect children "from the life-threatening consequences of the climate crisis."