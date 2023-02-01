The coming wave of climate legal action

The science is improving with the help of a group called the World Weather Attribution collaboration, which develops and shares methods for making connections between outcomes and causes, taking advantage of greater computing power, improved data, and stronger climate models.

Successful attribution takes time, requiring detailed study followed by peer review. If a lake has dried up, for example, researchers use a range of geophysical models and data going back many decades to estimate the chance the same thing could have happened in the absence of climate change. If this chance is extremely small, attribution becomes likely. Legal precedents allow plaintiffs to claim damages from any party contributing to the event, the damages being in proportion to the fraction of emissions for which they were responsible.

Some plaintiffs are also exploring new methods to target companies, by taking aim at the campaigns long used by fossil fuel companies and their associates. In one recent case, 16 municipalities in Puerto Rico hurt by hurricanes in 2017 filed suit in a U.S. federal court against firms including ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, and Rio Tinto. The local governments allege a conspiracy “to influence, advertise, and promote the interests of the fossil fuel industry by giving false information to their consumers and the public at large.”

This case, like several brought against corporations by small communities, seeks redress under the U.S.’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The act was used against organized crime, and successfully deployed against tobacco companies in the 2000s, relying on similar arguments to those now made against oil majors.