A ‘staunch capitalist’ will run a White House skeptical of big business

Corporate America hasn’t had many friends in the Joe Biden administration. But the new White House chief of staff has a stamp of approval from big business for good reason — he’s one of them.

Jeff Zients has been described as a “staunch capitalist” by Josh Bolten, George W. Bush’s chief of staff and now head of lobbying group Business Roundtable. Zients will bring to an administration widely viewed as anti-business a resume that includes stints as a Bain & Company consultant and Meta board member, as well as the Biden administration’s technocratic COVID-19 czar.

“Zients is a known quantity in the business community and he’s certainly respected,” said one business lobbyist. “That doesn’t mean we alway agree, but he’s willing to take input from a broad array of stakeholders, whether it’s us or progressives.”

A Wall Street lobbyist said he’s optimistic Zients can help convince Republicans in Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, after the federal government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit last week.

Zients was a point of contact for corporate executives when he served in the Obama administration. The former CEO of investment firm Cranemere Group, Zients listed assets of at least $89 million when he joined the Biden administration in 2021 as one of its wealthiest senior officials.

AD