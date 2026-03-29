Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, China escalate trade standoff ahead of visit

Mar 29, 2026, 6:08pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Port in Qingdao, Shandong province
China Daily/Reuters

China launched two probes into US trade practices on Friday, mirroring Washington’s moves in an escalating trade standoff ahead of US President Donald Trump’s May visit to Beijing.

Beijing said the investigations were reciprocal after the US opened trade inquiries into China and other countries this year.

Both sides are aiming to build leverage before Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. US-China trade has sunk to a two-decade low and continues to decline.

The probes are the latest sign that deep disagreements remain even after the superpowers agreed to a trade war truce in October.

But “the Taiwan question is China’s priority item” for the summit, a Shanghai-based professor wrote for the Brookings Institution, as Beijing looks to constrain Washington’s support for the island.

Lauren Morganbesser
AD