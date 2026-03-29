Iran conflict divides Republicans at CPAC

A gathering of prominent American conservatives last week exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party over the Iran war.

Some longtime Donald Trump loyalists questioned the escalation — one warned that “a ground invasion of Iran will make our country poorer and less safe” — while others praised the president’s strikes.

The split at the Conservative Political Action Conference reflected generational divides within the party over involvement abroad and support for Israel, The New York Times reported.

The debate is also testing Trump’s legacy and succession, as he privately asks advisers: “JD or Marco?” — contrasting Vice President JD Vance, who has opposed past US entanglements in foreign wars, with the more hawkish Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Reuters.