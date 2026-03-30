Exclusive / Axel Springer’s Döpfner courts UK conservative elites

A successful media pressure campaign from the right torpedoed Jeff Zucker’s attempt to buy the Telegraph. Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner is making sure that doesn’t happen again by personally courting regulators and the country’s influential conservative political figures as he attempts to get his bid to buy the paper approved.

During a swing through London earlier this month, he embarked on a get-to-know-you tour with the British political elite, partially put together by FGS, the global advisory PR firm that is helping Axel Springer steer itself through British regulatory waters.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the German media mogul sat down with Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, and Peter Kyle, secretary of state for business and trade. Both conversations were aimed primarily at ensuring that the path to regulatory approval would be swift after years of uncertainty around the Telegraph’s ownership, these people said.

But the meetings were also about Döpfner ingratiating himself to the right-of-center political leaders that make up some of the UK broadsheet’s audience (and source base). He sat down with Nigel Farage, the leader of the pro-Brexit Reform party, and got together with Boris Johnson, a former prime minister and conservative media figure, according to people familiar. (Johnson’s meeting in particular sparked interest among the London media set; the former PM is currently a columnist at the Daily Mail, which unsuccessfully bid for the Telegraph before Axel Springer swooped in.)

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A spokesperson for Axel Springer confirmed to Semafor that the meetings came after the billionaire’s visit to the Telegraph offices, where he introduced himself to the paper’s staff.