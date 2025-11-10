Exclusive / Axel Springer’s CEO — and biggest star — is chasing his next deal

Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, a 6′7″ 62-year-old German who is quick to remind you that he began his career as a journalist, was at the company’s stylish downtown Manhattan townhouse last Monday. He was there to interview music legend Nile Rodgers for his podcast, MD MEETS, which has landed megawatt guests like OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Spotify’s Daniel Ek.

Later in the evening, he was a keynote speaker at Lazard’s Foursquare Conference dinner, where he fielded questions in an onstage discussion with David Rubenstein, the chairman of the Carlyle Group (and a Semafor investor).

On Wednesday, he spoke at a town hall for employees at Business Insider’s HQ, where he discussed his vision for AI in the newsroom — he has said that there will be two kinds of companies, those that embrace AI and those that die — and then hosted a board meeting back at the townhouse.

By Friday, Döpfner was back in Berlin, hosting a celebratory dinner at Axel’s Berlin tower for a US media titan: National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell. The commissioner was in town for Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts, the first regular season NFL game ever played in Berlin. (Bild, another Axel Springer property, has a deal for NFL game highlights in Germany.)

Last April, Döpfner closed the deal to spin off his company’s lucrative German classified advertising businesses and bought out his partner, the private equity firm KKR. It was “a very moving and emotional moment for me,” he wrote his staff on both continents. Now, Döpfner is emerging as a new-school mogul: ubiquitously public, sitting on a pile of cash, and on the hunt for more deals.

Döpfner nearly bought the FT in 2015, before losing it to Nikkei, and took a controlling stake in Business Insider — at the top of the new media market — for $343 million. It paid $1 billion for Politico in 2021. But Döpfner remains on the hunt for new acquisitions, attracted to both the prestige of established American media and the relevance of a successful startup.

According to two people familiar with the discussions, earlier this year, Döpfner talked to Bari Weiss about buying her opinion site, The Free Press. Döpfner and Weiss had developed a friendship in recent years over their shared political views around free speech and support for Israel; she has occasionally written for Die Welt and solicited advice from Döpfner as she built her independent media company. One person familiar with the situation said that while Döpfner and Weiss had discussed Axel Springer acquiring the Free Press, Axel Springer never submitted a formal bid. (Paramount ultimately bought the FP for more than Axel Springer was willing to pay).

In recent months, Döpfner has mused privately to people close to him about buying CNN if it is eventually spun out from Warner Bros. Discovery, one person with knowledge told Semafor. He has also said he is interested in buying Bloomberg Media if it is decoupled from Bloomberg’s financial information business when founder Michael Bloomberg exits the company and it becomes part of Bloomberg Philanthropies. And as Semafor previously reported, Axel Springer’s top target internally is the Wall Street Journal, should the company ever be able to pry it out of NewsCorp’s hands.

Axel Springer also took a look at acquiring Air Mail, one person familiar with the talks told Semafor, but ultimately passed (the company was folded into Puck earlier this month).