Japan walks tightrope away from China

The exchange was a small example of the much larger balancing act Japan is trying to strike on China.

The U.S. and Japan are set to announce the biggest expansion of their defense ties in decades at a summit in Washington next month. For the White House, Tokyo is an increasingly critical ally as it builds what Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, recently described to me as a “lattice” approach to counter China’s behavior in Asia. And Japan has followed in the U.S. footsteps to implement controls on advanced technology and to “derisk” and diversify its supply chains away from China.

But there also appear to be limits on how far Japan is willing to cooperate with U.S. efforts to contain Beijing, one of its most critical trade partners, including on key issues like financial flows and semiconductors. “We don’t have any intentions to have any economic blockade,” Maki Kobayashi, a spokeswoman for Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told me.

“We are at the frontline of competition on the strategic level,” said Ken Jimbo, a professor at Keio University and a former adviser to Japan’s Ministry of Defense. At the same time, he added, “Many Japanese companies still think that China is a potential growth market and we also learned a lot from China on the innovation side.”

“We are actually having a dual identity of the competition and cooperation,” he said.

The Japanese government is currently implementing a major defense buildup, which is in large part driven by a desire to better deter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, and around Japan’s Senkaku Islands and Taiwan (Japanese officials also point to other regional threats from North Korea and Russia). At the same time, officials are pursuing follow-on conversations to the rare meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last year, in part with the goal of addressing Chinese detentions of Japanese citizens and a ban on Japanese seafood imports.

Kobayashi, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said Japan needs to work with China to build “more trustworthy relations” and also deliver a message to China about “what we consider is not right.”