Iran and Syria aren’t outcasts anymore

Current and former Iranian officials have hailed its recent diplomatic developments as key wins for Tehran in its global chess match with the United States. In a column in Iran’s Mashregh news site, a senior military advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called the Saudi deal “a political earthquake and an end to American hegemony” in the Middle East.

An exaggeration? Sure. But there’s also a grain of truth beneath the boasting. The U.S. has spent years erecting a network of sanctions and diplomatic blacklistings that up until just a few weeks ago had increasingly isolated Iran as well as Syria, with whom Tehran controls a network of regional militias and proxies. Thanks to these recent deals, those walls are threatening to crack, giving Iran leeway to advance its nuclear program and crack down on months-long anti-regime protests.

Isolating Iran and its allies has been the driving force behind U.S. strategy in the Middle East going back decades under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The primary tool for this campaign has been a vast and intricate web of financial sanctions that have targeted Iran’s finances globally, as well as those of Syria, Hezbollah, and other Tehran-backed groups. Washington and the West have also sought to deny Iran the equipment and resources to advance its nuclear program and support for international terrorism.

A high point in this campaign came during the Obama administration when the U.S. and Europe blacklisted Iran’s central bank and drove Tehran’s oil exports down to hundreds of thousands of barrels per day from as high as 3 million.

Many of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 as part of the U.S.-led deal that limited Tehran’s nuclear program. But they were reinstated when the Trump administration exited the agreement in 2018, and Iran's crackdown on domestic protesters and recent military support for Russia sparked a wave of new penalties from Washington and Brussels.

The key to the Iran sanctions regime, though, has always been the ability of Washington to hold together an international coalition, particularly among Iran’s neighbors. These Chinese and Russian-backed deals can provide Tehran and Damascus breathing room even as Tehran continues to be denied Western finance and investment.

Iran's foreign minister this week said his country plans to invite Saudi Arabia's King Salman to Tehran, following an invitation to Iran's president to visit Riyadh. Economic development will be among the issues discussed. Meanwhile, Iran’s Energy Minister announced this month that its oil exports grew 15% in the year ending this March from the previous year, the highest level since 2018.