Uncommon Bonds: Remaking FEMA

Last week, Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., introduced legislation that would move FEMA out from under DHS, shaping it into a Cabinet-level independent agency within a year of the bill’s signing. The agency would be headed by a Senate-confirmed director who would report directly to the president and be supported by as many as four deputy directors.

Moskowitz — who served as Florida’s emergency management director under GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis before coming to Congress — introduced similar legislation back in 2023, but at that time his cosponsor was former Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. Both Moskowitz and Donalds hail from Florida, which has had its fair share of natural disasters.

“Byron and I have been talking about how we can improve emergency response since we served in the Florida state house together, and his area was just recently hit by Hurricane Ian a few years ago — so he was the first person I thought of to ask for the reintroduction,” Moskowitz told Semafor.

Both Moskowitz and Donalds stressed that it’s crucial that FEMA get out from under DHS to improve the speed and effectiveness of recovery efforts in the states.

“It is an agency that is a rapid response agency trapped in a bureaucratic labyrinth. So what happens on the ground is you’re not getting quick answers out of FEMA when you need to make quick decisions,” Donalds said.

Shifting the agency to directly reporting to the president, he added, would ensure that the White House and FEMA are “making quick decisions on behalf of what needs to happen.”

Their bill doesn’t yet have a Senate counterpart, but Moskowitz’s office told Semafor that he’s in talks with a bipartisan duo of senators about introducing a version in the upper chamber.