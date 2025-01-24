Trump’s FEMA order creates task force to suggest changes to the agency

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday that takes a first step toward potentially reshaping the Federal Emergency Management Agency by creating a task force to review it and recommend changes, according to details shared first with Semafor.

The order establishes a group called the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council, whose members will include the secretaries of homeland security and defense, in addition to private-sector subject matter experts. The task force will be directed to issue a report to Trump on how the federal disaster response agency currently functions and ultimately recommend changes — which could include reorganizing or getting rid of FEMA.

Trump has been open about wanting states to take more of a hand in managing responses to disasters within their borders; as a model, White House officials have pointed to Florida, which took a heavy hand in managing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

A White House official confirmed to Semafor that Trump is expected to sign the directive later Friday, during a multi-state trip that marks his first outside of Washington since taking office on Monday.