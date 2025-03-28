Italy’s Meloni offers to ‘bridge’ deepening US-Europe divide

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered to act as a bridge between Europe and the US, in a nod to the growing gulf threatening the transatlantic alliance.

Meloni, the only European leader to attend US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, said in an interview with the Financial Times that it was “in the interests of everyone” to patch up fraying ties.

Her remarks come as relations have hit a post-war low, with Washington imposing trade curbs on EU goods and the US defense secretary bemoaning European “free-loading,” while European nations question their reliance on American military manufacturers. Meloni was more sanguine: “I like to say that crisis always hides an opportunity,” she told the FT.