European leaders gather in Paris for security summit in shadow of US Signal leak

European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of NATO are in Paris Thursday for a third “coalition of the willing” summit.

The summit is aimed at parsing out possible security guarantees in the event of a full ceasefire, as well as the future of US relations following talks in Saudi Arabia that ended with Russia adding to a list of demands — including sanctions relief — before any truce could be agreed.

The meeting comes after top US officials inadvertently leaked a Signal chat that included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth describing the continent’s reliance on America as “pathetic,” prompting significant backlash.