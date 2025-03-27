European leaders gather in Paris for security summit in shadow of US Signal leak

The News
European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of NATO are in Paris Thursday for a third “coalition of the willing” summit.
The summit is aimed at parsing out possible security guarantees in the event of a full ceasefire, as well as the future of US relations following talks in Saudi Arabia that ended with Russia adding to a list of demands — including sanctions relief — before any truce could be agreed.
The meeting comes after top US officials inadvertently leaked a Signal chat that included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth describing the continent’s reliance on America as “pathetic,” prompting significant backlash.
SIGNALS
Strained ties with Washington put Europe in tight spot over sanctions negotiations
European leaders came to Paris feeling a “mix of hurt and anger” toward Washington as a result of Signal-gate, Politico wrote. Many still want to work with the US on Ukraine, even as Washington appeared to be “giving away” leverage over Russia, including lifting some sanctions — concessions that are not in Washington’s power to give, EU diplomats told Politico. However, if the EU rejects Moscow’s demands, there is a growing concern that “both Trump and Putin would seize the opportunity to blame the EU for Trump’s failed peace efforts,” a security expert said.
Europe summit overshadowed by US security leak
The Signal leak has reignited lingering European concerns over the Trump administration’s security approach. US-UK intelligence systems, in particular, are “so intertwined as to be practically one and the same,” The Atlantic wrote earlier this month, with much of their physical and digital infrastructure essentially conjoined. Since the leak, one prominent UK politician suggested the US was “playing Russian roulette with Western security,” especially after Washington briefly withheld intelligence sharing with Ukraine earlier this month. There are further concerns that the Trump administration will “politiciz[e] the intelligence community at the very highest level,” which US allies have long feared, The Atlantic wrote: Indeed, Washington recently suggested Canada could be kicked out of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance over trade tensions.