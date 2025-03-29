Elon Musk is building an AI giant — and Tesla will be central

I wrote in Sept. that Musk’s empire of companies could be looked at as a giant AI conglomerate with components all working to benefit each other.

X is a vital source of training data for xAI and it provides a consumer distribution channel. On that front, it makes it one of a small handful of foundation model companies with widely used consumer-facing products. While Grok performs well on some benchmarks, it still lags behind OpenAI, Anthropic and Google in state of the art models. Musk says he is determined to make xAI the leading AI company.

Data is one of the most important resources in the AI race, and xAI now has a pipeline coming directly from X. The challenge for X is to find ways to gather more video data, as the future of AI models appears to be multimodal. (Google, with all of its properties and consumer reach, has an advantage there.)

But there’s another company in Musk’s empire with a data source even more valuable than X’s: Tesla. There were about 5 million teslas on the road as of last year, all acting as multimodal data gathering robots.

That data could serve as valuable training data for future foundation models. And those models could help power Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, which is now using a transformer-based architecture - just like ChatGPT - for the Full Self Driving feature.

Tesla is also trying to build humanoid robots, an effort that could produce and require more video data for training.

Like past Musk transactions, such as Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity, this move will likely draw scrutiny from those who believe Musk is acting unethically. But Musk’s shareholders don’t see it that way. People invest in Musk’s companies because they believe in his vision and the acquisition just removes another obstacle.

At some point, it will make sense for Tesla to acquire xAI — but given the scale of the publicly-traded Tesla, that will be a lot more complicated.