Singapore is investigating the Baltimore bridge collapse

Singapore is launching dual investigations into the Baltimore bridge collapse to determine whether any of its laws were broken, as the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge is owned by a Singapore-based company.

“Our officers will work closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and agencies to fully support the investigations,” the city-state’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Wednesday.

The ship, called the Dali, reportedly lost power early Tuesday while sailing out of the Baltimore harbor enroute to Sri Lanka, smashing into the bridge and sending vehicles careening into the river below. Six people reported missing after the crash are now presumed dead, and two victims have been confirmed.

The collapse could have a significant impact on the U.S. supply chain, as Baltimore is one of the country’s biggest ports for cars and light trucks.