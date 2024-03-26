Trade disruptions feared after Baltimore bridge collapse

The News
A major bridge in the U.S. city of Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday after it was struck by a container ship, sending crossing vehicles into the Patapsco River below.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water as authorities declared a state of emergency.
Know More
The Francis Scott Key Bridge stretches over 1.6 miles and carries a portion of the Interstate 695 highway. The cargo ship that struck Key Bridge belonged to shipping giant Maersk.
“We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected,” the company said in a statement.
The incident could have a major impact on the supply chain: Baltimore is one of the busiest ports in the U.S., and handles imports and exports for the vast majority of cars and light trucks shipped through the nation.
Step Back
Bridges in the U.S. face widespread quality problems: In 2022, a report found that roughly a third of bridges in the nation needed major repair work or replacement, and that 43,500 bridges were “structurally deficient.”
At the current pace of repairs, it would take roughly four decades to address issues with structural integrity, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association estimated at the time.
In 2022, a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh just hours ahead of a planned visit to the city by U.S. President Joe Biden.