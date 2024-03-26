Trade disruptions feared after Baltimore bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge stretches over 1.6 miles and carries a portion of the Interstate 695 highway. The cargo ship that struck Key Bridge belonged to shipping giant Maersk.

“We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected,” the company said in a statement.

The incident could have a major impact on the supply chain: Baltimore is one of the busiest ports in the U.S., and handles imports and exports for the vast majority of cars and light trucks shipped through the nation.