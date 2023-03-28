Adnan Syed's murder conviction reinstated by Maryland court

The judges ruled that the state violated Lee's rights when they gave him only a one-day notice before the hearing on Sept. 19, 2022. Lee lives in California and was only given the chance to attend remotely.

The panel of appellate judges ordered a "new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing" on the original motion to vacate Syed's charges, so that the Lee family can attend.

David Sanford, an attorney for the Lee family, said in a statement that he is "delighted" by the ruling instructing the state court to conduct a "transparent hearing where the evidence will be presented in open court and the court’s decision will be based on evidence for the world to see."

In a previous statement, the Lee family said they do not seek to impact Syed’s release from prison, but instead hope to get answers about the evidence that freed him.

Rabia Chaudry, an attorney and childhood friend of Syed who fought for his release, said on Twitter that she stands by the evidence that originally exonerated him, and urged the Baltimore Police and States Attorney’s office "to find the source of the DNA on the victims shoes and find Hae Min Lee’s actual killer."

The order noted that Syed remains free from double jeopardy, meaning he can't be prosecuted again for the same case.

Erica J. Suter, Syed’s counsel, said they intend to ask the Maryland Supreme Court to review the conviction. "There is no basis for re-traumatizing Adnan by returning him to the status of a convicted felon," she said. "For the time being, Adnan remains a free man."