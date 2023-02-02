Why Hae Min Lee's family is returning to court today in the Adnan Syed case

Young Lee, the victim’s brother, claimed his rights as a crime victim were denied when the court held a “clandestine” hearing and offered the Lee family no opportunity to participate, according to a statement from his lawyer.

Lee is seeking a redo of the hearing, “with an opportunity to hear, see, understand and question the evidence presented which resulted in the release of Adnan Syed.” A panel of appellate judges is set to hear arguments on the motion Tuesday morning.

In a previous statement, the Lee family said they do not seek to impact Syed’s release from prison, but instead hope to get answers about the evidence that freed him.

In a filing, Syed's lawyers called Lee's request "unprecedented," saying Lee is not truly a "party" in the case.

"Victims do not prosecute charges, they do not decide which witnesses to call, and they do not cross-examine those witnesses," the filing stated, adding that the court siding with Lee would "wreak havoc on our criminal justice system."