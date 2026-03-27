Debatable: Regulating prediction markets

As prediction markets grow in popularity and Washington influence, lawmakers in both parties are talking more seriously about how to regulate them.

Democrats, and a few Republicans, have introduced various bills that would ban sports betting on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket; prevent federal lawmakers and senior executive branch officials from placing bets on them; and prohibit bets on events like deaths and war.

But the road to any legislative action is a complicated one, in part because of how many proposals are already competing to establish rules around these betting platforms.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has taken the side of prediction markets in legal battles with states. Earlier this year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Mike Selig intervened in several cases in which state and local regulators accuse prediction markets of violating state gambling laws.