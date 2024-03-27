The Alabama Democrat who flipped a seat in Trump country

Democrats triumphed in yet another special election focused on abortion rights Tuesday night, when Alabama’s Marilyn Lands flipped a Republican state House seat in an unexpectedly lopsided vote.

“We’ve sent a clear message to Alabama that the people want something different, and a message to the rest of the country that Alabama wants to move in a different direction,” Lands said in a Wednesday morning interview with Semafor. After being sworn in next week, she planned to find “common ground” with Republicans, who hold a supermajority in Montgomery, to relax the state’s total abortion ban.

Lands, who’d narrowly lost a 2022 race for Alabama’s 10th House district, won the special election by 25 points. That was a 26-point swing from 2020, when President Joe Biden lost a seat that encompasses parts of Huntsville and Madison, the fastest-growing part of the state.

AD

The climate changed, said Lands, after the Dobbs decision — and after the state Supreme Court ruled that embryos frozen as part of IVF had the legal rights of children. Republicans in Montgomery tried to react, quickly passing legislation that granted legal immunity to fertility clinics. Lands’ opponent, Republican Teddy Powell, endorsed the change.

“Protecting the sanctity of life while supporting women’s access to IVF treatments go hand in hand,” Powell wrote on Facebook.”

But that didn’t alter the dynamics of the race, as Lands campaigned against the state’s total abortion ban, favoring a return to the status quo under Roe v. Wade. She was endorsed by Mike Ball, a Republican who used to represent the seat, but said that “the party of Trump” had left him.

AD

In a widely-shared campaign video, Lands shared her personal experience getting a legal abortion after learning that a baby she was carrying “would not survive” and told the story of Alyssa Gonzales, a fellow Alabamian who learned in 2022 that her pregnancy was non-viable, but needed to travel outside the state for an abortion.

“Both of us were told that our lives were at risk,” Lands told Semafor. “I don’t believe that she had ever been out of the state before they made that trip. So she has to go to a strange place with a doctor she’s never met. It seemed to me that the story of how we went so far backwards in two decades was compelling, and I needed to share it.”