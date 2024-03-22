The GOP’s slowly builds a post-Dobbs abortion platform

The most important development in the GOP’s messaging war is the soft touch of the anti-abortion movement, which is more interested in exercising power than in language games.

The best example of this: Lagging support for the Life at Conception Act, which lost 30 House co-sponsors from the last Congress to this one. California Rep. Michelle Steel co-sponsored it last year, delayed co-sponsoring it this year, signed on after the New York Times highlighted her apparent flip-flop — then withdrew her sponsorship after the Alabama decision, explaining that “it could create confusion about my support for the blessings of having children through IVF.”

What was Steel’s punishment? Nothing, really; she won 55% of the vote in this month’s all-party California primary. Anti-abortion groups aren’t attacking Republicans who say they support life at conception, but don’t sign onto bills that would protect it. In New York, Rep. Andrew Garbarino told the Long Island Coalition for Life he’d support “legislation to protect innocent human life from conception to natural death.” Asked about Garbarino not signing onto the existing bill that would do that, a spokesperson for the coalition showed no concern.

“The LICL doesn’t generally ask legislators/candidates if they’ll sign on to a specific bill,” they said in an email. “We may find out the position of a legislator/candidate indirectly. We encourage pro-lifers to contact their legislators asking them to vote for pro-life legislation (and against pro-abortion legislation).”

Other Republicans who’ve bailed on the bill have explained that they support exceptions, with no backlash yet from social conservatives back home. Asked why they sponsored it in 2022 but not now, two Republicans in seats that Joe Biden won had similar answers.

“I didn’t sign on this Congress because it doesn’t adequately address the concerns I had about exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and life of the mother,” California Rep. David Valadao said in a statement. “The Dobbs decision decided this was an issue left to the states and that’s where I believe policy on the issue should be decided.”

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said that he wanted the bill “to include more specific language to clear up misconceptions about the legislation,” and didn’t sign on again for that reason. “The author’s intent was not to restrict abortions or IVF, but rather to be a statement of principle,” he said in a statement. “Seeing how the Dems distorted the bill last election, I asked that the bill be more carefully written to preclude confusion or distortion.”

And West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, who sponsored the bill, took a forgiving stance on the members who’d backed away. “House Republicans realize that the media hysteria over the Alabama IVF decision was overblown and did nothing to prohibit use of IVF treatment,” he said in a statement. “My bill does nothing to ban IVF treatment. Destroying or neglecting human embryos is not essential for IVF. The Life at Conception Act calls for embryos to be treated with dignity and humanity. I am proud that a majority of the House Republican Conference once again believes life begins at conception. The pro-life spirit is alive and well in the Republican Conference.”