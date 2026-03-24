Joe Kent continues to divide Trump base

The saga surrounding Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who publicly resigned this month over the war in Iran, is splitting some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest — and most online — supporters.

That divide is now bringing to light other leaking allegations. On Monday, Andrew Kolvet, the spokesman for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, confirmed that Kent is a potential source of a leak of private group text messages to Candace Owens, after a podcast claimed he had done so.

Kent, as Semafor first reported, is facing an FBI investigation into allegedly disclosing classified material; White House officials accused him of leaking information shortly after he resigned.

The former Trump official, who has vehemently denied the charges, did not respond to a request for comment from Semafor.