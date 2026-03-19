Exclusive / FBI investigates intelligence aide who resigned over war

The FBI has opened a leak investigation into a top former intelligence official who resigned Tuesday in protest over the war in Iran.

The investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is focused on allegations that he improperly shared classified information, four people with direct knowledge of the investigation told Semafor.

In his resignation letter, Kent wrote that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and accused President Donald Trump of starting the war because of “pressure from Israel.”

The investigation predates Kent’s departure, the four people said; one of them described it as being months-long. Trump aides and allies denounced Kent as a leaker immediately after his resignation became public.