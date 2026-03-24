Gulf nations throw support behind US

Gulf nations are increasingly supporting US attacks on Iran, hoping to prevent Tehran from gaining long-term leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain let US forces use their bases, while the UAE is cracking down on Iranian-owned assets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Gulf’s involvement raises the specter of the conflict expanding amid a push to reopen the strait. US President Donald Trump faces domestic fallout from the war, and is keen to end hostilities.

Though Iran has denied taking part in talks with the US, contrary to Trump’s assertion, some investors are already looking beyond the war: Speaking to Semafor, a senior Carlyle executive compared the Islamic Republic’s economic prospects to 1950s South Korea’s.