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African fossil producers set to gain from energy scramble

Mar 24, 2026, 7:26am EDT
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The war in the Middle East has prompted a global scramble to secure access to fossil fuels, boosting the prospects of African producers.

Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa have sought long-term contracts with Africa’s biggest fuel refiner, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country wanted to import more gas from Mozambique in order to meet its energy needs.

And European countries — which have refused the Kremlin’s offers to buy Russian energy — are looking to secure LNG from Algeria as gas prices soar, in part due to Iranian attacks on facilities in Qatar, one of the world’s leading exporters: “Africa’s largest country by area looks set for a boom,” Bloomberg reported.

Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa have sought long-term contracts with Africa’s biggest fuel refiner,
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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