Exclusive / US government to meet with robot-makers as China competition intensifies

The US Department of Commerce is convening American robot manufacturers for a roundtable next month as it looks to bolster the domestic industry and thwart Chinese competition.

According to an invitation from Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration reviewed by Semafor, the March 10 gathering aims to identify “key supply chain and policy challenges affecting American robotics manufacturing and deployment.”

US makers of both manufacturing robots and humanoids were invited.

A Commerce spokesperson told Semafor it’s gathering robot-makers to solicit industry feedback on federal robotics policies. The agency will “likely hear a variety of opinions and perspectives from robotics manufacturers,” but the discussion is not meant to overlap with existing work on tariffs or import/export restrictions.

Robotics is emerging as a major front in the US-China tech war. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with robotics industry CEOs last year and the administration is considering an executive order on robotics this year, Politico reported in December.

Some American firms have called on the government to do more to bolster the industry as China makes robotics a national priority. They argue it’ll be hard to compete with Chinese manufacturers that have benefited from heavy state subsidies. They’re asking Washington to help level the playing field.