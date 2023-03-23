What to watch in today’s high-stakes TikTok hearing

As it stands, most House Democrats haven’t come out in favor of a ban or divestiture. I’ll be watching today’s hearing to see which lawmakers suggest support for either.

“I haven’t decided for sure whether we should be banning TikTok but it’s certainly something we have to consider,” Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the Energy and Commerce Committee’s top Democrat, said during a joint Fox News appearance with Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Wash., who says she supports a ban.

The social media company got a major public boost from Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who brought a group of TikTok influencers to Capitol Hill yesterday to rally support for TikTok. The progressive lawmaker described criticism of TikTok as part of a “red scare around China” created by Republicans and called for scrutiny of other U.S. social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Reps. Mark Pocan D-Wis. and Robert Garcia, D-Calif. joined him.

But Bowman’s display of support was unusual among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, where TikTok’s problems have snowballed in recent weeks. Back in December I wrote that a U.S. ban of TikTok was “unlikely.” Now, I’m not so sure.

A new bill led by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and John Thune, R-S.D. that would allow the Biden administration to take action against technology companies that threaten U.S. national security — including imposing a ban — is quickly picking up steam. Warner told a group of reporters including myself earlier this week that even just the threat of the Chinese government potentially gaining and exploiting access to American data was enough to take action.

“On Huawei, our actions were taken not because of real time exfiltration of data but because of the potential harm to be done,” Warner said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast, referring to sweeping restrictions imposed on the Chinese technology company.

The Biden administration has told ByteDance to sell its stake in the popular video app or face a ban in the course of ongoing talks between the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. and TikTok.

Still, organizations like the ACLU have raised concerns about First Amendment issues with a ban. Any action against TikTok would face messy legal challenges. And some lawmakers, while not eager to defend the app, worry about giving the government too broad a mandate to punish companies they dislike on national security grounds.

There are legitimate questions about the politics of a ban, too, given the app’s popularity, especially among younger and more liberal voters. Danielle Deiseroth, Data for Progress’ interim executive director, didn’t seem too worried when I asked her about it earlier this week, though.

“Young folks are overwhelmingly concerned about issues like climate change, abortion rights, they're concerned about economic issues,” she said.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have also countered that an American company would likely fill the void if the popular social media app were to disappear from the states. Meta already has its own rival short-form video platform, Instagram Reels.

“If 150 million people go off of TikTok, it’s not like the market is not going to create a replacement,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. said at a press conference at the House GOP retreat in Orlando this week.