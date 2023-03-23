The hottest place to watch the TikTok congressional hearing was TikTok

As TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by members of Congress on Thursday, tens of thousands tuned into the hearing using the app that Chew runs.

The viewership of Chew's testimony was higher on TikTok than on some other platforms like Twitter and YouTube. For example, at one point during the hearing, ABC News' TikTok live stream of the hearing had over 54,000 viewers — more than double the viewership of its identical YouTube stream.

And many of the streams far surpassed the views on the official congressional livestream on YouTube, which hovered around 5,000 throughout the hearing.

It was a sign of TikTok's prominence in the world of video livestreaming — as well as users' growing interest in the political debate over a possible TikTok ban.