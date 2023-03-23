Chile cuts its work week down to US levels

Long hours are common in Latin America. Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile hold the top spots for most hours worked within the OECD, a club of mostly wealthy nations.

Productivity per hour worked remains low throughout the region, though. A worker in Argentina, the most productive country in Latin America, will produce almost $30 per hour worked, far above Peru’s $11 and Brazil’s $19.

However, even Argentina’s productivity is modest compared to that of wealthier countries. A worker in Ireland will produce $125 per hour. A Norwegian one, on average the second-most productive in the world, will produce $100.