BlackRock CEO on paying for ‘America First’: ‘Self-reliance is costly’

Global economies’ hawkish pivot will require investors to stop seeking financial profits around the world and deploy more money at home, said BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

“Self-reliance is costly,” he wrote in his annual letter to shareholders, a dispatch closely read across the financial world. “There’s a natural logic to making sure more of [the money] comes from domestic investors.”

Building out AI, energy production, and national defense will cost more than debt-strapped governments can pay for, and bank savings won’t be enough, Fink said. He said private investment will fill the gap and suggested that governments explore ways to nudge more of that money to stay local.

“For decades, capital chased returns around the world — often without enough benefit to the people back home. Money should still move freely toward opportunity,” he wrote. “But it doesn’t mean countries can’t also do more to help channel capital into their own growth.”