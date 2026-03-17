Tech CEOs need to leave their ‘God complex’ behind, says a16z partner David Ulevitch

Silicon Valley spent a decade avoiding the government. Now that it’s building weapons and surveillance tech, some — most notably, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei — want to keep one hand on the off switch.

David Ulevitch, the partner who runs a16z’s America-first fund, “American Dynamism,” disagrees.

“I can’t even personally imagine ever putting myself in that situation,” Ulevitch said of Amodei’s fight with the Pentagon, which has splintered Silicon Valley over how the US government should be able to use technology provided by AI companies.

“I don’t want to be the person they call and say, can we hit the enter button on this command or not,” Ulevitch said in the latest episode of Semafor’s Compound Interest show. “But I also don’t have a God complex.”

He said the different approaches by Anthropic and OpenAI, which was much more conciliatory to the Pentagon, to how their AI is used in war will be a “sorting algorithm” for employees. The same goes for voters, who will decide how AI is used in their communities: Ulevitch is on the board of Flock Safety, the camera company whose partnership with Amazon’s Ring doorbells was recently scrapped after a Super Bowl ad that spurred panopticon-anxious backlash.

“There are other people that say, we elect leaders, leaders make laws, there’s lots of oversight … I trust that democratic system, so I want the people that serve our country to have the best capabilities,” Ulevitch said. “Some jurisdictions will say, wait, we don’t want crime here, and we are going to trade off having license-plate readers.”