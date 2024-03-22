Trump’s Truth Social merger could throw him a much-needed cash lifeline

Donald Trump’s social media firm — the parent of Truth Social — merged with a shell company on Friday, a deal that raised the former U.S. president’s on-paper wealth by $3 billion and could give him a much-needed cash infusion as he struggles to pay mounting legal bills.

Investors in the shell company Digital World Acquisition will now also be shareholders in Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. The deal will also transfer $300 million to Trump Media to help the low-on-cash company keep Truth Social running.

Shares of the newly combined company could begin to be publicly traded as soon as Monday. They’ll be sold under the stock symbol DJT, Trump’s initials.