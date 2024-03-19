Trump can’t make his $464 million bond. What now?

Former President Donald Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite a bond to cover the $464 million judgment in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case against him, his lawyers told an appeals court Monday.

Trump’s attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which he must pay by March 25. They have asked the court to delay posting the bond until his appeal of the case is over. It’s unclear when the appellate court will rule on the request.

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in court filings.