The US mulls opening Pacific defense pact with Britain and Australia to more countries

The Biden administration is attempting to build a network of alliances throughout Asia and the Pacific to counter China’s growing military and economic might. That effort has seen it put a new emphasis on “the Quad” — a 16-year-old security partnership between the U.S., India, Australia, and Japan — while building out its military and diplomatic presence in the Pacific and Oceania.

Nonetheless, the announcement of AUKUS last year caught many Asian leaders by surprise, in part because it only included countries from the Anglosphere, despite focusing on the Pacific. Many analysts have argued that to become a true regional security partnership, and avoid the taint of Western chauvinism, the pact would need to add Asian nations, such as South Korea or Japan, which are both seeking to grow their defense alliance with the U.S. and its allies. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida publicly supported AUKUS last week.

“Not to include Japan would look a little weird,” said Michael Auslin, an Asia scholar at the Hoover Institution, who’s advocated for Tokyo joining the pact.

Both Tokyo and Seoul have vast high-tech sectors that could contribute significantly to many of the Pillar II initiatives, such as hypersonic weapons, AI, and quantum computing. The world’s second-fastest supercomputer, Fukagu, is based in Kobe and was built using Fujitsu Global’s microprocessors. South Korea is also a leader in chip design.

But Japan, as the only nation to have suffered a nuclear attack, is constitutionally barred from using nuclear power for military purposes. Though U.S. and Australian officials stress that AUKUS will be fully compliant with the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty — Australia won’t produce any of the nuclear fuel for the subs, nor will their new boats carry nuclear weapons — a nuclear submarine project might be a bridge too far for Tokyo. Working on defense tech like AI and hypersonic missiles would be a much easier entry point.

AD

Partnering with Asian countries on some aspects of AUKUS but not others also makes sense given the complicated security dynamics in Asia. Most countries in the region are wary about Beijing’s growing military might, but also don’t want to be caught in the middle of the growing U.S.-China rivalry. Nations like Indonesia and India collaborate with the U.S. on specific security issues but aren’t going to embrace a formal alliance with Washington, like Japan’s, South Korea’s, and Australia’s. Biden administration officials say their emerging strategy factors in these realities.

“We’re not looking to create a NATO in the Pacific,” the White House official said.

Still, some influential defense leaders in the AUKUS coalition are seeking a more ambitious implementation. The chair of Britain’s influential Defense Select Committee in parliament, Tobias Ellwood, told The Australian newspaper in January: “I would eventually like to see AUKUS and the Quad merge. This would lead to a NATO-lite structure in the Indo-China Pacific. It’s a long way down the road, but I believe that’s where we should be heading.”