Kidnapped Princeton student’s family seeks terror tag for Iraq

The family of a Princeton graduate student kidnapped last year by an Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad called on the Biden administration to designate Iraq as a state sponsor of terrorism for allegedly failing to work for the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov.

Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli scholar and journalist, entered Iraq in January 2023 to conduct field research for her Ph.D. dissertation on sectarian politics in the Middle East. The 37-year-old was abducted two months later by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia that’s funded by Tehran but whose political wing forms a part of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government.

His office announced in November that it had launched a formal investigation into Tsurkov’s disappearance. But it hasn’t disclosed any findings from the probe, and Tsurkov’s family accused the Iraqi leader on Thursday of refusing to pressure Kata’ib Hezbollah to release the student.

“I am calling on Secretary of State Blinken to use his legal authority to declare Iraq a state sponsor of terrorism – just like its neighbors, Iran and Syria,” Tsurkov’s sister, Emma Tsurkov, said at a protest staged outside Iraq’s embassy in Washington. “The U.S. is sending hundreds of millions of dollars each year to Iraq. We have a right to expect them to not fund terrorists who are targeting U.S.-based researchers and journalists.”

Iraq’s embassy didn’t respond to a request for comment from Semafor. The State Department has said that it’s closely tracking Tsurkov’s situation, but declined to comment further. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July issued a statement demanding Kata’ib Hezbollah release the dual-national student.

Kata’ib Hezbollah in November released a proof-of-life video of Tsurkov in which she mentioned Israel’s war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas. But she also appeared to be coerced into saying she was working for the CIA and Israel’s spy service, Mossad – a charge her family and the U.S. and Israeli governments deny.

Emma Tsurkov said she’s been unable to establish any direct line to Kata’ib Hezbolah, and that Iraq’s government has refused to serve as a mediator. “You have been given the benefit of the doubt and your grace period is over. You have done nothing but mislead, misdirect, and gaslight my family,” Tsurkov said of Sudani’s administration. “You will get no peace or quiet until my sister is home.”



