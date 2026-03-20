Exclusive / Republican bill calls for US to open financial system to Somaliland

A US Congressman has filed a bill requiring the Treasury Department to identify the regulatory barriers blocking breakaway region Somaliland’s access to the US financial system — and recommend what Washington can do to remove them.

The Somaliland Economic Access and Opportunity Act, filed on Thursday, targets a specific and largely overlooked problem: Somaliland, which self-declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991, remains unrecognized by virtually every country, leaving it effectively frozen out of the global financial system. Banks can’t easily do business there and remittances from the diaspora — estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually against a roughly $4 billion economy — flow through informal, higher-risk channels rather than the regulated pipelines that would give the territory economic stability and transparency.

Tennessee Republican John Rose, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said the bill would direct the US Treasury to submit a comprehensive report within 180 days of enactment. It would cover Somaliland’s compliance with international financial standards, remittance flows, access to institutions like the IMF and World Bank, and whether Somaliland can be integrated into financial systems.

Though just a study, rather than a policy change, fixing the financial plumbing for Somaliland is inseparable from the strategic case for Somaliland independence for Republicans like Rose. They see it as a counterweight to China’s growing military and commercial footprint in the Horn of Africa.